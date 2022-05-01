Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

✔👟 Peter Moore, Designer Of The Air Jordan 1 And Nike's Iconic Jumpman Logo, Dies

Peter Moore played an instrumental role in the birth of the modern sneaker business. He died Friday, according to industry sources and confirmed by Nike and Adidas.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time," said Howard "H" White, Jordan brand vice president and longtime company veteran, in a statement.

🍿📺 Is Netflix In Crisis?

Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade last quarter and expects to lose 2 million more. The streaming giant laid off 25 marketing staffers following the drop and is reining in spending. Hollywood insiders say Netflix's crisis will shape its future content strategy — for better or worse.

🍩 🤝🍔 Dunkin' and Beyond Meat Hit With Lawsuit

A Philadelphia company, Vegadelphia Foods says Dunkin' and Beyond Meat used the slogan in ads for the sandwich featuring Snoop Dogg. Dunkin' and Beyond released the sandwich in 2019 with the slogan "Plant-Based, Great Taste." Vegadelphia Foods says it patented a similar slogan in 2015.

🥣 🤢 Students Ate Cereal Containing THC From A Box That Looked Like Cap'n Crunch

A group of Illinois middle school students became ill after reportedly eating cereal containing THC from a box that looked like Cap'n Crunch. School officials told NBC Chicago the students who ate the cereal "have recovered and are feeling better." Police are investigating the incident.

😡🤬😤 Fast Food Workers Are Facing More Harassment Than Ever Before

Fast food workers say they're facing more harassment than ever before as angry customers lash out in response to rising menu prices. Insider spoke to 11 employees at McDonald's, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Dunkin' who said diners are increasingly taking frustration out on staffers.

"I've dealt with customers yelling at me as if I was the one who changed it," one East Coast Chipotle worker said in reference to rising prices.

🥣🍊😖 Tropicana Brings Out Cereal To Be Eaten With.. Orange Juice

Tropicana has created a limited-edition cereal designed to be eaten with orange juice poured over it instead of milk. The cereal, named Tropical Crunch, includes honey almond clusters that are made to be "drowned in OJ (orange juice)."

According to the drinks company, a recent survey showed that 15 million Americans enjoy eating cereal with orange juice instead of milk. If you are one of those 15 million people, this cereal could be for you.

"Because whether you hate it or love it, you won't know until you try it," the press release said.

🐄🐮💨 A Burp-Catching Mask For Gassy Cows Could Help Save The Planet

Cows' burps produce significant amounts of methane which accelerates climate change. UK-based design group Zelp designed a new face mask for cattle that captures the burps and converts the methane into carbon dioxide and water vapor. The design won the prestigious Terra Cart Design Lab competition and was praised by Prince Charles.

⌚🩹🔥 Google Being Sued Over Fitbit Burn Injuries

Two women are suing Google over Fitbit burn injuries, arguing a previous recall should have included the firm's other smartwatch models. In court filings seen by Insider, the plaintiffs' lawyer said people bought Fitbit devices to "burn calories, not their skin."

🤢🤮 I Ate Like Warren Buffett For A Week — And It Was Miserable

Ever wondered what Warren Buffet eats like? You might be suprised to learn that The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is not very healthy. Insider's Bob Bryan said his body felt terrible by the end of the week.

⚖️ Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Wraps Up Week 3: Everything You Need To Know

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard just wrapped its third week with no end in sight. This week, witnesses testified about the finances of their divorce and an infamous fecal incident. We also learned more about the fate of Depp's sliced-off finger and whether Heard really loved Elon Musk. Here's the highlights. 👇