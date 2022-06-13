🇷🇺🍟 Russia's New McDonald's Unveils It's Logo

McDonald's left Russia over the Ukraine war, saying doing business there was "no longer tenable." The company sold its restaurants to a local businessman. It unveiled its new logo Thursday, showing a stylized burger and fries in the shape of an "M."

The chain is now called Vkusno & tochka, which translates as either "Delicious. Full Stop", according to the AFP news agency, or 'Tasty and that's it", Reuters reported. The new store opened in Moscow and the new menu isn't too different from the original. The Big Macs are gone, but cheeseburgers and nuggets are there to stay.

🐓🍗 Popeyes Is Selling Chicken For Just 59 Cents

Speaking of fast food, if the talk of McDonald's has made you hungry — Popeyes is offering a throwback deal on its famous fried chicken, and that means customers can get two pieces for just 59 cents. Yes, you read that right.

The fast food chain announced the special offer to mark its 50th anniversary. The cost of living might be rising, but at least we have Popeyes.

⛽💨 US Gas Prices Soared To $5 A Gallon — And It's Causing Chaos

The average gallon of gas in the US has climbed to a record high of $5, according to GasBuddy and AAA. However, a glitch at a local gas station in Rancho Cordova, California, caused prices to drop to 69 cents a gallon. 10 cents more and you could get some Popeyes fried chicken.

"I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon. So you know what I did, I hit that button, and it started pumping, and the dollar sign just stayed low," Darryl Surita, who posted the low price on his Instagram, told CBS 13.

According to local news reports, the employees were unaware of the mistake for about three hours. When people found out, they informed their family and friends about the low price, with one person, Eddie Surita, describing the scene as turning "into a circus within a matter of minutes," per the outlet.

🦑〇△□ Netflix Drops Chilling 'Squid Game' Season 2 Teaser

If you haven't heard of "Squid Game," where have you been? The Korean drama that found international success after its release last fall has been given the green light (get it?) for a second season.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

🏢🧋Starbucks CEO Begs Workers To Return To The Office

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he has been "unsuccessful" in getting employees to return to the office. Despite doing "everything" to get employees to come back to the office, Schultz said they're not returning "at the level" he wants. The company currently offers hybrid and remote work options for eligible non-retail staffers.

"I've pleaded with them. I said I'll get on my knees. I'll do push-ups. Whatever you want," Schultz said at a NYT event.

🚕 Uber Released Its Sixth Annual Lost-And-Found Report... And It Was Weird

Admit it, we've all been there. We've all left something in an Uber. It's so common, that in addition to having a system in place for returning missing property, the company also compiles an annual lost-and-found report.

The report tracks the most frequent missing items, as well as a list of "the most unique lost items." Among the items on this year's list:

Fingernail clippings

Dentures

A bucket of slime

A brown tortoise

Urns containing ashes of a loved one or a pet

And an Employee of the Month plaque.

🐢 Fernanda The Galapagos 'Fantastic Giant Tortoise'

Galapagos 'fantastic giant tortoise' was believed to be extinct for 100 years. But a tortoise recently discovered on a volcanic island belonged to that species, a new paper says. Scientists have confirmed the tortoise, nicknamed Fernanda.

"The significance of the find is huge," Evelyn Jensen, a lecturer in molecular ecology at Newcastle University, told Insider.

🤥 Truth Social Users Are Being Banned For Posting About January 6 Committee Hearings

Users of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social claimed they had been banned from the social media platform after posting about the January 6 committee hearings. Users took to Twitter to complain about being suspended or experiencing technical difficulties with the site. The apparent banning of users contradicts the site's central promise to be a "free speech platform."

My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings. pic.twitter.com/MBNTSNe4Z8 — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) June 10, 2022

🤖🦾🧠 Google Engineer Convinced That An AI Chatbot Had Become Sentient: 'I Am Often Trying To Figure Out Who And What I Am'

A Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, said he was placed on leave after claiming an AI chatbot was sentient. Lemoine published some of the conversations he had with LaMDA, which he called a "person," that helped convince him of its sentience.

🎶🎤 'American Idol' Turned 20

In an exclusive interview, Justin Guarini, the runner-up on the first season of "American Idol," talks to Insider about what the show was like in its beginning stages. He reflects on the filming process, the "pressure cooker" of the show, and how it was always obvious Kelly Clarkson was going to beat him.

🎤 On June 11, 2002, @AmericanIdol premiered. Two decades later, the show goes on. @thisisinsider spoke with the show's first runner-up, @JustinGuarini, to learn what it was like to compete 20 years ago. 👇https://t.co/Oarn9yMXpw pic.twitter.com/a7BBFYw7vm — Entertainment Insider (@EntInsider) June 11, 2022

👩‍💼👩‍🔧👷‍♀️🦸‍♀️ Female Workers Are Powering America's Entrepreneurship Boom. It's Not Because They Want To.

America's entrepreneurship boom is being driven by women who left the workforce to gain control over the competing demands in their lives. During the pandemic, women lost more jobs than men but have started businesses at a faster rate. Women made up 49% of new business owners in 2020 and 2021, compared with 27% in 2019, according to Pardue.

To understand what fuels this momentum, Insider spoke with three women who started businesses during the pandemic, are also mothers and caretakers, and could no longer see their futures in working for someone else.

