Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

Ye Booted From The Grammys

Kanye West will not perform at the Grammy Awards over 'concerning online behavior,' report says. The rapper was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Grammys and was nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year.

COVID Vaccine Death

Kim Lockwood from Rotherham, England, died after a "catastrophic" bleed on her brain caused by a rare complication of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, coroner rules.

What Was Life Like Before War?

Ukrainians shared photos capturing the last poignant moments before the war began on February 24, and their lives changed forever.

Musk Testifies For Depp?

Elon Musk is among the celebrities due to testify in a multimillion-dollar court battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. The SpaceX founder along with James Franco and Paul Bettany are set to give their testimonies virtually next month as part of a bitter court battle.

One Was Not Amused

Former Labour MP Alan Johnson accidentally snacked on treats meant for Queen Elizabeth II's corgis at Windsor Castle in 2008, a new book reveals.

Putin Puts The L In Loser.Com

Loser.com is now redirecting visitors to Vladimir Putin's Wikipedia page, the website's latest target in a list that includes Donald Trump and Kanye West.

A Google Lawsuit

A lawsuit accuses Google of systemic racial bias against Black employees, alleging that it pays them less and denies them opportunities April Curley, an African American woman and former employee, filed a lawsuit alleging that Google "segregates its workforce and workplaces."

