Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

👶🤰 Doctor Planning Womb Transplant To Allow a Transgender Woman to Carry Children

A doctor in India is planning a womb transplant that might allow a transgender woman to carry children. The only recorded case of a trans woman having a uterus transplant in 1931 led to her death. Medical professionals are divided over whether the operation would be successful.

"Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible, and that includes being a mother. The way towards this is with a uterine transplant, the same as a kidney or any other transplant," Dr Narendra Kaushik told The Mirror.

Read the full story.

Photo: Adrian Addison

🐦🥵🌡 Birds Are Falling From The Sky In India

Dehydrated birds are falling from the sky in India as a record heatwave dries up water sources. In India's Gujarat state dozens of high flying birds such as pigeons or kites are falling from the sky daily. This month temperatures were expected to peak at around 122°F near the India and Pakistan border.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🎶🎤🇪🇺 The Eurovision Song Contest Final Took Place On Saturday

The Eurovision song contest kicked off in Italy on Tuesday with the final taking place on Saturday. Since 1956, countries primarily located in Europe have taken part in the musical competition. Contestants over the years have worn daring and eclectic costumes to represent their nations.

Here are 14 of the wildest costumes ever worn at the Eurovision song contest.

via GIPHY

🇺🇦🏆 Ukraine Took Home The Trophy

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. The win was seen as a symbolic show of support from Europe amid Russia's war with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated the victory, vowing to host Eurovision next year.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🤦‍♂️🐦🤳🏽 Elon Musk Made The News... Again

Would it be a news roundup without some Musk news? After announcing his Twitter deal is temporarily on hold, he then announced that his team is going to do a 'random sample of 100 followers' of Twitter to see how many of the platform's users are actually bots.

This announcement got him a bit of trouble though, as Musk claimed that Twitter's legal team told him he has broken the terms of his non-disclosure agreement after revealing the company's sample size to review fake accounts.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

💸💻📉🚗 Musk's Deal Is Looking Shakier Than Ever

All in all, the deal isn't looking too good for Musk. His Twitter takeover is financed partially by a huge loan secured against his Tesla shares. He cut this loan in half with additional funding, but as Tesla shares fall, the deal looks shakier. If Tesla stock drops below $420, Musk won't have enough to cover the loan, Bloomberg reported.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

👨🏼‍🦲👨🏼‍🦲🏘️💰 The Oppenheim Twins From ‘Selling Sunset’ Give Their Advice For Getting The Best Deal On a Home

Brett and Jason Oppenheim, the owners of The Oppenheim Group brokerage, might be better known for their appearances as peacemakers and romantic interests for the employees of the breakout Netflix show "Selling Sunset."

But underneath lies a ruthless brokerage that handles hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of properties each year and has estimated total sales of almost $2 billion since starting operations in 2014.

The twins shared with Insider their top tips for getting the best deal on a home. They almost always buy poorly presented homes, and focus on how a property feels before they buy.

Read the full interview.

via GIPHY

😬😳👀 CNN Accidentally Sent Welcome Baskets To Employees Who Had Been Laid Off

CNN accidentally sent welcome baskets to employees who were laid off after the CNN+ streaming service shuttered. CNN+, a paid subscription service, launched in late March and shut down weeks later.

"This is an incredible time to be part of CNN," said one note on a welcome basket for the shuttered CNN+ streaming service.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

👹❤️‍🔥💥❗ Inside The Dark MAGA Movement

A burgeoning online movement known as Dark MAGA is calling for former President Donald Trump to return to power and take revenge against his enemies. What began as a fringe campaign posting threatening Terminator-style memes on social media is gaining traction among prominent Trump supporters such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Experts warn that the movement, which often features white nationalist and neo-Nazi imagery, could be the latest example of the far-right online laundering extremism into the mainstream using meme warfare.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

The Evolution Of The Apple iPod

Apple is calling time on the iPod, the tech giant announced this week. The MP3 player was the first that could hold 1,000 songs and helped revolutionize the way people listened to and bought music. Insider takes a look at the evolution of the iPod, which has has sold more than 450 million units.

Read the full story.

🧀🇬🇧👨‍💼 Boris Johnson Says People Should Work In-Person Again Because When He Works From Home He Gets Distracted by Cheese

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Brits to return to work in-person again. He said that he and others get distracted by things like making coffee at home and cheese in the fridge. He said people "hack off a small piece of cheese" and then forget whatever they were working on. We've all been there, right?

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🇬🇧⚽⚖️ The 'Wagatha Christie' Trial Concludes Its First Week

The so-called "Wagatha Christie" trial sees Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney in one of the most high-profile UK libel battles in recent years.

Both wives of ex-England soccer players, Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press. The case went to trial this week in London. Here are the key highlights from the opening four days.

⚽️ Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, both wives of ex-England soccer players, are currently going toe-to-toe in the #WagathaChristie trial.



It is one of the most high-profile UK libel battles in recent years.



Here's what’s going on.👇https://t.co/Ow6OxWEhUu pic.twitter.com/HgtNF3eDNU — Insider International (@InsiderIntl) May 14, 2022

What Causes Road Rage? Big, Expensive Cars.

Evidence is mounting that driving turns people into jerks. Studies show that driving turns people into jerks — and the nicer the car, the worse the driver. And almost all of that research predates the biggest game changer in American driving: the arrival of megatrucks.

Insider’s Adam Rogers explores why that is and what we can do about it.

Find out more.