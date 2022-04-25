Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

🧠💡🤔 Elon Musk Said His Neuralink Brain Chip Could Help Treat Morbid Obesity. Scientists Say It's A Long Shot – But Not An Impossibility.

Elon Musk said his Neuralink brain chip could one day help treat morbid obesity. You may think that sounds crazy, but experts say the billionaire's dream isn't as far-fetched as it may seem.

"I don't think it is any more implausible than other claims for the potential of neurotechnology," one scientist told Insider.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🦙⛰️🧿 Incas Gave Children Selected For Ritual Sacrifice The Ayahuasca Drug To Help Reduce Anxiety, Scientists Think

A study found traces of harmine, a component of ayahuasca, in the hair and toenails of mummified children sacrificed to the Inca sun god. It may have been administered to the children to keep them happy for the gods, a study author told Insider.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🚀🛰☄🌌 Spacex Astronauts On An All-Private Mission To The ISS Are Spending A Day Free Flying In Orbit

SpaceX astronauts are stuck in space. The astronauts returning from the International Space Station (ISS) will spend a day free flying in orbit due to poor weather conditions delaying their return. NASA's head of spaceflights said the flight will return on Monday.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

✡🕋🇺🇦 Ukrainian Holocaust Survivor, 96, Says Hitler And Stalin Couldn't Kill Her And She Will Outlive 'Asshole' Putin Too

Anastasia Gulej, 96, who survived the Nazis' Auschwitz death camp and Stalinism, said she would outlast Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gulej, who had to flee her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, is now living in Germany with her adult children.

"I survived Hitler, survived Stalin, and I will survive this asshole Putin too," Gulej said, per MailOnline.

Read the full story.

🇺🇸 🔴💦🗣 Trump Had A Lot To Say At The Ohio Rally... About Dishwashers?

Former President Donald Trump dedicated a portion of his rambling 90-minute speech at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, to dishwashers, washing machines, and bathrooms. He claimed that Americans do not have enough water to properly wash their dishes or use the bathroom.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🦱💩💰✈️ An Alleged Smuggler With $40,000 Worth Of Gold Hidden Under His Wig And Inside His Rectum Was Arrested By Customs Officers

A video shows customs officials at New Delhi airport cutting off the man's wig to reveal a pouch of melted-down gold glued to the top of his head. He was carrying $39,947 worth of gold on him, hidden in pouches beneath a wig and inside his rectum.

Read the full story.

#WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office



(Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/LCYiC27FSS — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 20, 2022

💬❗🤭 Elon Musk Appeared To Mock Bill Gates' Weight In A Spat Over Gates Shorting Tesla Stock

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a meme of Bill Gates next to a pregnant man emoji after he turned down a philanthropic opportunity.

Musk appeared to shut down the potential partnership, writing: "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change."

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🍟🍽️💥🔥 If You're The Owner Of A Best Buy Air Fryer, Watch Out

Best Buy is recalling more than 700,000 air fryers after reports of devices "catching fire, burning, or melting." Customers can return their products for a refund or store credit.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🚗⏩🛩️ A Tesla Crashed Into A Private Jet Worth Up To $3.5 Million While In Smart Summon Mode, Witness Says

A witness at Felts Field airport who posted a video on Reddit told Insider the car was in Smart Summon mode when it crashed into a Cirrus Vision Jet. Drivers are able to hail a Tesla from 200 metres away using the feature.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

💣 The Biggest Bombshells From The Dramatic Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial, So Far

If you haven't been following Johnny Depp's $100 million defamation case against Amber Heard, don't worry. Insider has listed the most explosive moments from the trial.

Read the full story.