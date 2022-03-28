Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

About Last Night...

The 2022 Oscars ceremony aired last night. "CODA" took home best picture, the first ever streamer to win the award. But nobody seems to care about that, as Will Smith truly stole the show as he walked on stage to punch Chris Rock in the face after the presenter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. In the words of Will Smith, "love makes you do crazy things..."

RIP Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the band Foo Fighters, died at age 50 whilst on tour in South America. Colombian officials said a cause of death was yet to be determined, but investigators revealed he has 10 different drugs in his system when he died.

Elon Musk Is The Richest Man In The World — Or Is He?

Elon Musk is the richest man on record, but he thinks Putin could be richer. Musk made the comments about Putin in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Axel Springer.

A Terrible Tragedy

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a 430ft high ride at the ICON theme park in Orlando. Tyre Sampson, 14, from Missouri, was visiting from St. Louis, Missouri, when he fell. The boy's father said he was told his son was "panicking" during the ride.

One For The Antiques Roadshow

A filthy statue found in an English garden was a long-lost masterpiece worth up to $10.5 million Antonio Canova's 19th-century sculpture, depicting Mary Magdalene in "a state of ecstasy," is worth up to $10.5 million, Christie's said.

How Boring Is The Most Boring Person In The World?

The most boring person in the world works in data entry, likes watching TV, and lives in a town, according to scientists who claim they've identified what makes a person least interesting. Do you fit this description?

How Do You Sanction A Yacht?

Turns out, sanctioning oligarch's superyachts could not be easier — but determining who the actual owner is the hard part. Here's how the sanctioning process works.

That Is One Big Alligator

A Florida man died after striking an 11-foot alligator while driving in the middle of the night, authorities say. The hit caused 59-year-old John Hopkins' car to overturn into a ditch, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

All 132 people aboard a plane that crashed into a mountain in southern China are dead, officials say

Biden says Putin is a 'butcher' after he surveyed the refugee crisis in Poland

The Biden administration plans to give Americans 50 years and up an option to get a second booster shot: report