Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

Russia widens war

On Saturday, Russia widened the war by shelling a military base in western Ukraine near the Polish border with a salvo of 30 missiles. At least 35 people were killed in the strike in the Lviv region, say reports. The base is 15 miles from Poland where US soldiers are deployed to support NATO.

Saudi Arabia executes a record 81 people in a single day

The 81 men killed committed a range of "multiple heinous crimes," said Saudi Arabia, and included "ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Houthis" militants.

Obama's got COVID

The former President said he and Michelle and were grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Barack Obama said Sunday.

Stayin' Aliiiiiiiive

An Asda employee in South Yorkshire, England, saved a customer's life by performing hands-only CPR to the rhythm of "Stayin' Alive" for 23 minutes straight after the customer had a cardiac arrest.

American journalist killed in Ukraine

Kyiv police chief says the journalist "paid his life" for covering war.

"I did the gold dance!"

A rare 14th century 'leopard' coin worth $185,000 was found by an amateur metal detectorist. Andy Carter, 65, a retired research scientist from Norfolk, England, says he did the "gold dance" when he found the 1344 coin in a muddy field.

Murder in the museum

An outraged Museum of Modern Art patron stabbed 2 employees after his membership was revoked, NYPD says. The NYPD said the man was "upset about not being allowed entrance" so he jumped over the MoMA reception desk and attacked the employees.

How much would you pay for a Big Mac?

Russians are trying to sell Big Macs online for $36 each, following the closure of branches in the country.

