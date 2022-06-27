Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

🚗✂️ Tesla Is Laying Off New Workers

Tesla has laid off workers who only started at the company months or even weeks ago. An intern had his full-time offer rescinded, while a recruiter was let go after just two weeks. One manager said Tesla threatened to cut off health insurance if he refused the severance package.

Musk said in early June he had a "super bad feeling" about a recession and that the electric car maker would need to cut 10% of its workforce.

✊🇺🇸 The Fall Out From Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a consequential decision that guts the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. From Tulsa to Nashville to Salt Lake City to New York, huge protests erupted in defense of abortion rights.

Insider spoke to Guido Reichstadter, 42, who has slept on top of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in DC to protest the Supreme Court.

"There's never been a point in US history where the rights of the population have been so egregiously attacked and rolled back," Reichstadter told Insider.

Hey I'm at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren't in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends! pic.twitter.com/sDuqmpi8fm — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

👀 Instagram Is Testing Out A Trial In Which It Scans Users' Faces For Proof They Are Over 18 Years Old

Users have three ways to verify their age: upload a photo of their ID, ask three mutual friends verify their age, or record a video selfie. Instagram has come under fire from parents and critics who say the company exposes minors to harmful content.

🍔👑 More Than $100,000 Raised for Loyal Burger King Employee

Burger King employee Kevin Ford has worked as a cook and cashier at Burger King for 27 years without missing a single day, according to his viral video posted in June.

In the clip, he receives what many online users are calling a lackluster goody bag for an employee of almost three decades. His daughter, Seryna, created a GoFundMe page following the huge reaction on social media. The fundraiser quickly exceeded its original goal, and is continuing to get donations even after hitting $100,000.

I dunno. This horrendously sad to me

...27 years...reeses pic.twitter.com/sb4GHZrh6s — Born_Invincible (@IBC_Yoh) June 19, 2022

🦣⚰️ A Near-Perfect 30,000-Year-Old Baby Woolly Mammoth Discovered

Miners have discovered a 30,000 year old mummified baby woolly mammoth in Yukon, Canada. It is the most complete mammoth discovered in North America. The female baby mammoth still has intact toenails, hide, hair, trunk, and even intestines.

🐶🙈 Meet The World's Ugliest Dog

Mr. Happy Face, a hairless, 17-year-old Chinese crested-chihuahua mix, is officially the ugliest dog in the world. The Chinese crested-chihuahua mix was only given a few weeks to live when he was adopted. Mr. Happy Face's owner, Jeneda Benelly, told "Today" that the dog "hobbled up to me and chose me."

🍿📺 Everything Coming To Netflix In July

If you've been contemplating canceling that Netflix subscription, maybe hold off a month... Netflix just released the titles that are coming to the site in July. Viewers can expect new seasons of "Virgin River," as well as season four, part two of "Stranger Things."

📺🍿😔 Everything Leaving Netflix In July

To make way for the new arrivals, Netflix has to drop some oldies — it's bittersweet. Numerous titles, including "Forrest Gump" and all seven seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," will be removed from the site next month. So make sure you watch everything before it gets dropped in the Netflix garbage.

🍟〽️ Insider Tried The New McDonald's In Russia

In March, following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, McDonald's suspended operations in Russia and the legendary restaurant closed its doors. A Russian investor reopened it earlier this month, rebranding it as "Tasty and that's it," promising to sell food that was "the same, but better."

Insider put the menu at the rebranded McDonald's in Russia to the test.

There were some surprising changes, such as Big Macs, Happy Meals and McFlurrys being gone but cheeseburgers, nuggets and fries are still on the menu. The new packaging is now mostly plain white, with a pop of color – but no logos.

✈️💀 Get Ready For A Summer Travel Nightmare

With staffing shortages plaguing airlines, it's a terrible time to fly right now. Flight cancellations and delays are already a mess — and they are only going to get worse...

🍄💨🙃 I Took Ayahuasca. In a Cave. With a Shaman. And I Walked Away a Better Person — I Think.

Insider's Mattathias Schwartz said he needed a hard reset. So, like any normal person would do, he went to a cave to drink ayahuasca. He says it was kind of scary, very trippy, and a life-altering experience.

