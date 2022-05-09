Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

⚽💰💙🤍 The New Owner Of Chelsea FC

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly leads the group that set to buy Chelsea FC in a record $5 billion deal, but owner Roman Abramovich, a sanctioned Russian oligarch, won't profit. The $5 billion deal marks the biggest sports team sale in history, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

🤏🏻🌡️🍗 Tinie Tempah Breaks Down Why He Launched A Virtual Restaurant Brand Selling Wraps And Fried Chicken

Tinie Tempah has launched a virtual restaurant brand, RAPS, selling wraps and fried chicken. The food is made in ghost kitchens, which cook food for delivery and often house multiple brands.

"I've always liked the idea of people saying: 'Oh, Tinie, your raps are delicious,'" Tempah told Insider while laughing.

Read the full interview here.

via GIPHY

🎮🕹️🤖♾️ We Went To Meta's New Store So You Don't Have To

Insider went to Meta's new store where you can try virtual reality and wearable tech. It didn't live up to the hype. While some products, like the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, were interesting, Insider's Matt Charnok says the retail space was relatively underwhelming.

Read the full experience.

via GIPHY

🐦💸🤔 Elon Musk's Big Plans For Twitter

Elon Musk plans to hire 3,600 new employees, shed some current staffers, and quintuple revenue, according to The New York Times. In a pitch deck, the Tesla CEO claimed he could boost Twitter's user base to over 931 million. Musk told investors he'd probably double or triple their money if they backed him, it was reported.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

✖❓❗ The Mystery 'X' Product

Also seen in Musk's pitch deck were plans for a new product called "X" that would launch in 2023. He projects the product would have 104 million subscribers by 2028.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🔎🕵💊 Cerebral Is Under Investigation

Cerebral is under investigation for possible criminal violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The startup prescribes controlled substances like Adderall, and recently paused some prescriptions. Cerebral said it intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Read the full story.

🦈🎒📚 A Gutted Shark Was Found Hanging From The Rafters At A Florida High School In What Appears To Be A Senior Prank

A massive, dead shark was discovered hanging from the rafters of a Florida high school this week. WJXT reported that investigators identified five students in connection to the event. Students told the outlet that the incident was part of a senior prank.

Read the full story.

The St.John’s County School District confirms a shark was found hanging above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School this morning. They don’t know who put it there. It was cut down and removed. @wjxt4 viewers sent us pics. A student I spoke with says it was a senior prank. #PVHS pic.twitter.com/prXhToXdtV — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) May 5, 2022

👩🇺🇦💐 First Lady Jill Biden Visits Ukraine

Jill Biden unexpectedly crossed into Ukraine on Sunday and held a Mother's Day meeting with Ukraine's first lady. She's one of the highest profile US officials to visit the active war zone.

Read the full story.

A 'Mystery Monkey' Could Be A Rare Hybrid Of Two Different Species, New Study Says

An unidentified "mystery monkey"could be a rare hybrid of two different species, a new study says. Interbreeding between distantly related species is "rarely observed in the wild," meaning the hybrid monkey could be an "alarming symptom" of an ecosystem out of balance, according to the study.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

🐶🐾🥇 A Very Good Boy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a state award to a bomb-sniffing dog on Sunday. Patron, a Jack Russell terrier, has reportedly detected hundreds of mines, Ukraine's government said. He's become a social media sensation with 210,000 followers on Instagram since the war began.

Read the full story.

via GIPHY

⚖️ Week 4 Of Depp v. Heard

In week four of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, Heard got to tell her side of the story. Here's a recap of everything that happened. 👇