THE HYPOCRISY
TikTok Said It Would Be A Haven For Body Positivity. Then It Took $4.3 million To Push Weight-Loss Products.
The Lede
TikTok accepted millions of dollars in ad revenue from two companies – ColonBroom and Beyond Body – that promised weight loss results while violating their own policies in the process.
Key Details
- TikTok took millions of dollars worth for ads selling damaging weight loss products, analysis shows.
- Promoted products offer extreme weight loss via laxative drinks and fitness regimes.
- TikTok's policies disallow such posts, and some were deleted after questions from Insider.