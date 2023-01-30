Popular
THE HYPOCRISY

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via insider.com
TikTok Said It Would Be A Haven For Body Positivity. Then It Took $4.3 million To Push Weight-Loss Products.
TikTok promoted the brands ColonBroom and Beyond Body on its platform, which promise extreme and unachiveable weight-loss goals.
TikTok accepted millions of dollars in ad revenue from two companies – ColonBroom and Beyond Body – that promised weight loss results while violating their own policies in the process.

  • TikTok took millions of dollars worth for ads selling damaging weight loss products, analysis shows.
  • Promoted products offer extreme weight loss via laxative drinks and fitness regimes.
  • TikTok's policies disallow such posts, and some were deleted after questions from Insider.

