Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
TikTok's Newest Shopping Feature Is Destroying The Planet
Generation Z's shopping addiction to fast fashion is detrimental to the environment. Despite Gen Z's green motives, TikTok-fueled live shopping worsens the problem.
If you know any Gen-Zers, you know that they care about fashion (and bringing back trends). They want clothes -- and lots of them and the effects are disastrous.

  • SheIn is one of the hottest choices for the young adults who wants clothes quick, cheap, and on-trend.
  • TikTok is driving a lot of the hype around fast-fashion with something called live shopping which encourages a "buy now, pay later" mindset.
  • Though surveys show that Gen-Z does value sustainability, fast fashion is still prevalent with 90% of British young people opting for fast fashion.

