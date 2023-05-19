florals for spring? Groundbreaking.
TikTok's Newest Shopping Feature Is Destroying The Planet
The Lede
If you know any Gen-Zers, you know that they care about fashion (and bringing back trends). They want clothes -- and lots of them. But, the effects are disastrous.
Key Details
- Shein is one of the hottest choices for the young adults who wants clothes quick, cheap, and on-trend.
- TikTok is driving a lot of the hype around fast-fashion with something called live shopping encouraging a "buy now, pay later" mindset.
- Though surveys show that Gen-Z does value sustainability, fast fashion is still prevalent with 90% of British young people opting for that as their preferred shopping choice.