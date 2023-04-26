This Residential Cruise Ship Has Been Sailing Around The World For The Last 20 Years — But Good Luck Buying One Of Its Up To $15 Million Condos

The World first launched its 644-foot-long floating community in 2002.

Since then, it has been circumnavigating the world with approximately 150 traveling families every two to three years.

Instead of booking your own flight transfers and hotels, unpacking and repacking, and creating your own itinerary, residential cruise ships like The World allow travelers to leisurely explore the globe in the comfort of their own floating homes.

The itinerary is decided three years in advance by the management team and a committee of residents.

Every year, the ship travels to over 100 destinations, according to the company.

And unlike most non-residential world cruise itineraries, the vessel stays at each port for an average of three days, doubling the number of days it spends at port instead of at sea, the company says.

The World and its occupants have already visited over 1,000 destinations across 120 countries as of February 2022.

"People buy on our ship [because] they like to explore the world," Tom Wolber, the CEO of The World, told Insider. "They want to go to the less traveled parts."

Wolber previously worked for companies like Crystal Cruises and the Walt Disney Company, including Disney Cruise Line.

The 165 condos range from $2 million to $15 million not including the annual ownership fees.

They're as small as a 330-square-foot studio and as large as a 3,242-square-foot three-bedroom residence.

Onboard amenities are similar to most expedition cruise ships.

This includes a video game room, a card room, a library, guest lecturers, various workshops, and a 7,000-square-foot spa.

There's even a tennis court, two pools, a track, and a marina with access to the water.

