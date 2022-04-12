relocation fever
This Map Shows Where People Moved During the Pandemic
Key Details
- Census Bureau data highlights the counties that had more people moving in than out during the pandemic.
- The above map shows net domestic migration in the US during at least part of the pandemic. About two-thirds of US counties and county equivalents saw positive net domestic migration.
- Los Angeles County and New York County had the highest negative net domestic migration.
Comments