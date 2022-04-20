Trending
net international migration is lower than previous years

This Map Shows Where Immigrants Are Moving In The US
Just over 70% of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents saw positive net international migration based on data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Key Details

  • Census Bureau data for counties shows where people are moving in and out.
  • The above map of the US shows net international migration during part of the pandemic.
  • Most counties, 71%, saw positive net international migration.

