net international migration is lower than previous years
This Map Shows Where Immigrants Are Moving In The US
Key Details
- Census Bureau data for counties shows where people are moving in and out.
- The above map of the US shows net international migration during part of the pandemic.
- Most counties, 71%, saw positive net international migration.
