This Man Paid $600 For An Old Horse Trailer And Turned It Into A Tiny Home That He Rents Out On Airbnb. Take A Look At How He Did It.

He estimated he spent about $6,000 turning the trailer into a tiny home.

[The mustard-colored horse trailer before Baldwin's conversion. Khylen Baldwin]

He said that for the first few months it "just sat around" in his backyard in Devon, England, while he tried to figure out what to do with it.

Baldwin's first step was to install floor-to-ceiling windows, offering what he said was some "much needed" light.

[The kitchen installation in the horsebox Airbnb. Khylen Baldwin]

He did all the wiring and plumbing himself. There aren't any plug sockets because the vehicle is off the grid, but it has solar-powered lights and running water.

Baldwin said he hadn't done much construction work before, so he used YouTube to figure out how to convert the trailer into a functional tiny home.

[Interior of horse trailer Airbnb. Khylen Baldwin]

The trailer, which is 7 feet wide and 21 feet long, contains two double beds, a kitchen, a wood-burning stove, and an indoor seating area.

[There's also a woodburning stove. Baldwin gives all guests a bag of chopped wood. Khylen Baldwin]

He said he covered the trailer in wood paneling because he wanted it to have a "rustic" feel that would suit its rural surroundings.

After renovating the trailer, Baldwin took it to its final destination, in sprawling hills and fields on his family's farm.

[The green horsebox Airbnb surrounded by fields. Khylen Baldwin]

After months of intensive construction, Baldwin started renting the property on Airbnb in June 2021. He charges $93 a night, plus cleaning fees.