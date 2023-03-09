Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

UP, UP, AND AWAY!

This Man Built A Dream Home Out Of Two Passenger Airplanes That Only Costs $200 A Month — See Inside

Annie Smith
Annie Smith
This Man Built A Dream Home Out Of Two Passenger Airplanes That Only Costs $200 A Month — See Inside
'I will live here until I die,' says Joe Axline, who lives in a retired McDonnell Douglas MD-80 passenger jet he has renovated into a three-bed home.
· 166 reads

This man built a dream home out of two passenger airplanes that only costs $200 a month — see inside.

A photo of an old Spirit Airlines plane in two, which now serves as Joe Axline's dream home.(Credit: Joe Axline)

Joe Axline said he got the idea to turn an airplane into a house when, as a kid in the '70s, he watched a TV show called "The Magician." The show's main character was played by Bill Bixby and traveled from city to city in a plane solving crimes.

Axline trained as a recreational pilot throughout his teens, achieving his instrument rating, an advanced aviation certificate, at 26. Shortly after that, Axline said he gave up flying to focus on his career in IT, marriage, and family life.

Twenty-three years later, in April 2011, Axline and his wife divorced. Axline told Insider he had about $250,000 in savings he was willing to spend on what he dubbed "Project Freedom."


Axline bought a plane that was on display in a disused Florida mall.

A photo of an abandoned plane inside of a disused Florida mall.(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline contacted Tom Bennington, an airplane-renovation contractor. He told Bennington his plan, and the two began to look for a plane.

Bennington found a McDonnell Douglas DC-9 Spirit Airlines fuselage — a plane body without wings — for auction. It was an attraction in Sawgrass Mills' indoor amusement park for kids, called Wannado City, which went out of business in 2011.


The front fuselage of the MD-80 was delivered to the site, a plot of land from a privately owned airport near where Axline lived, in December 2011.

A photo of the front of the abandoned plane hanging by ropes above the site.(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline said that while hiring cranes and trucks to transport airplane fuselages had cost thousands of dollars, it was worth it to "get to live the dream."

The MD-80, which was full of parts that needed to be removed, is the main structure Axline lives in.


The interior of Axline's McDonnell Douglas MD-80 needed extensive work.

A photo of the inside of the plane, messy with plane parts, ripped-up carpet, and seats in disarray.(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline said he learned to do these renovations "on the fly" using YouTube videos and help from his brother, an electrical engineer.

Axline removed the ceilings and overhead bins so his height wouldn't be restricted. He added two walls: one between the master bedroom and the shower, and one between the first bedroom and the living room. He said was easy for him to do.


The completed renovation includes a bedroom for Axline, plus two other beds for his children when they come to stay.

A photo of Axline's large bed in the renovated plane, with an overhead luggage compartment still in place.(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline had to install sewage and water systems, electrical wiring, LED lighting, and insulation in the MD-80.

He told Insider it took over a year to make the plane habitable. He was staying in an apartment nearby and moved into the newly renovated plane in August 2012.

He doesn't see the plane properties as an investment.

"I don't care if it goes up in value or goes down — doesn't matter to me," he said. "I will live here until the day I die."


To see more behind-the-scenes photos of the renovation and view the now-habitable plane, including the bathroom with original features and the large outdoor deck, head to Insider.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories