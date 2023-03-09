This man built a dream home out of two passenger airplanes that only costs $200 a month — see inside.

(Credit: Joe Axline)

Joe Axline said he got the idea to turn an airplane into a house when, as a kid in the '70s, he watched a TV show called "The Magician." The show's main character was played by Bill Bixby and traveled from city to city in a plane solving crimes.

Axline trained as a recreational pilot throughout his teens, achieving his instrument rating, an advanced aviation certificate, at 26. Shortly after that, Axline said he gave up flying to focus on his career in IT, marriage, and family life.

Twenty-three years later, in April 2011, Axline and his wife divorced. Axline told Insider he had about $250,000 in savings he was willing to spend on what he dubbed "Project Freedom."

Axline bought a plane that was on display in a disused Florida mall.

(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline contacted Tom Bennington, an airplane-renovation contractor. He told Bennington his plan, and the two began to look for a plane.

Bennington found a McDonnell Douglas DC-9 Spirit Airlines fuselage — a plane body without wings — for auction. It was an attraction in Sawgrass Mills' indoor amusement park for kids, called Wannado City, which went out of business in 2011.

The front fuselage of the MD-80 was delivered to the site, a plot of land from a privately owned airport near where Axline lived, in December 2011.

(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline said that while hiring cranes and trucks to transport airplane fuselages had cost thousands of dollars, it was worth it to "get to live the dream."

The MD-80, which was full of parts that needed to be removed, is the main structure Axline lives in.

The interior of Axline's McDonnell Douglas MD-80 needed extensive work.

(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline said he learned to do these renovations "on the fly" using YouTube videos and help from his brother, an electrical engineer.

Axline removed the ceilings and overhead bins so his height wouldn't be restricted. He added two walls: one between the master bedroom and the shower, and one between the first bedroom and the living room. He said was easy for him to do.

The completed renovation includes a bedroom for Axline, plus two other beds for his children when they come to stay.

(Credit: Joe Axline)

Axline had to install sewage and water systems, electrical wiring, LED lighting, and insulation in the MD-80.

He told Insider it took over a year to make the plane habitable. He was staying in an apartment nearby and moved into the newly renovated plane in August 2012.

He doesn't see the plane properties as an investment.

"I don't care if it goes up in value or goes down — doesn't matter to me," he said. "I will live here until the day I die."

