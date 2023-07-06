'dinky yet colossally expensive'
This Luxury Boat Shed Just Sold For $1.25 Million — Even Though It Has No Bathroom Or Bedroom. See Inside
A 700-square-foot converted boat shed in New Zealand sold for a record $1.25 million late last month.
Its anonymous buyer may have dropped more than a million bucks on the property, but this doesn't mean they'll get to sleep in it, or even use its bathroom — it's actually forbidden to use the boat shed as a live-in residence, and it doesn't come with a bathroom or bedroom.
Despite this, the tiny historical property at Whakatakataka Bay, Ōrākei, ratcheted up the highest price ever paid in New Zealand — that's just over $2 million in local dollars — for a boat shed, the Herald on Sunday reported.
The boat shed's roadside entrance is somewhat underwhelming.
[A view from the rear entrance of a white-painted boat shed on Whakatakataka Bay, Ōrākei, New Zealand, showing glowing light through the open double doors in the early evening. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realt]
The dinky structure is set on a tree-lined road on Whakatakataka Bay, in the suburb of Ōrākei, around three miles east of Auckland on New Zealand's north island.
But, viewed from the deck from the waterfront side, you start to see the appeal.
[A view of the decking and open front of the boat shed. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]
Its chic interior, stunning location and waterfront heritage placed it in high demand, and the buyer plans to use it "for family activities as a base for boating and sailing activities," Paul Sissons, a salesperson at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty told Insider.
This view also goes some way towards explaining the high price.
[Looking out over the bay. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]
Despite the money involved, the buyer actually receives no land, nor leaseholder or freeholder title with the property.
They literally just get the shed, the jetty and the ramp — and a deed from the local authority that gives them permission to keep it at that location, Sissons told Insider.
Looking into the shed from the waterfront decking, you start to see its smart white interior.
[The interior of the boat shed viewed from the decking. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]
But the buyer did get the boat shed's furniture thrown in for free, the Herald on Sunday reported.