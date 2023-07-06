This Luxury Boat Shed Just Sold For $1.25 Million — Even Though It Has No Bathroom Or Bedroom. See Inside

A 700-square-foot converted boat shed in New Zealand sold for a record $1.25 million late last month.

Its anonymous buyer may have dropped more than a million bucks on the property, but this doesn't mean they'll get to sleep in it, or even use its bathroom — it's actually forbidden to use the boat shed as a live-in residence, and it doesn't come with a bathroom or bedroom.

Despite this, the tiny historical property at Whakatakataka Bay, Ōrākei, ratcheted up the highest price ever paid in New Zealand — that's just over $2 million in local dollars — for a boat shed, the Herald on Sunday reported.

[A view from the rear entrance of a white-painted boat shed on Whakatakataka Bay, Ōrākei, New Zealand, showing glowing light through the open double doors in the early evening. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realt]

The dinky structure is set on a tree-lined road on Whakatakataka Bay, in the suburb of Ōrākei, around three miles east of Auckland on New Zealand's north island.

[A view of the decking and open front of the boat shed. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]

Its chic interior, stunning location and waterfront heritage placed it in high demand, and the buyer plans to use it "for family activities as a base for boating and sailing activities," Paul Sissons, a salesperson at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty told Insider.

[Looking out over the bay. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]

Despite the money involved, the buyer actually receives no land, nor leaseholder or freeholder title with the property.

They literally just get the shed, the jetty and the ramp — and a deed from the local authority that gives them permission to keep it at that location, Sissons told Insider.

[The interior of the boat shed viewed from the decking. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty]

But the buyer did get the boat shed's furniture thrown in for free, the Herald on Sunday reported.