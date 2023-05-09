van life icons
This Family Of Three Sold Almost Everything To Live In A Van And Travel Around Australia All Year Round. Take A Look
The Lede
Ever dreamed about just hitting the open road and leaving everything behind? Well, that became a reality for one family who sold everything to travel around Australia.
Key Details
- Maddison Milton, her partner Kyle, and their son Reef moved into a Mercedes van in February.
- As avid travelers, the couple wanted to be able to spend more time together doing what they love.
- Despite living in a tiny space, their connection is deeper and they get to spend time in nature.
