This Enormous Former Railway Station Is Now A Luxury Hotel. Check It Out

Canfranc Estación, the Royal Hideaway Hotel, reopened its doors after 50 years of decay.

[Manolo Yllera]

Canfranc Estación, located in the Pyrenees mountains in Aragon, Spain, was inaugurated by King Alfonso XIII in 1928 with French President Gaston Doumergue in attendance.

Passengers could travel via Zaragoza and Madrid in Spain to Lisbon, Portugal as well as France.

The 790-foot building, which appears below before renovations, featured 365 windows and 156 doors.

[Manolo Yllera]

The railway station fell into disrepair after the line was abandoned in 1970, earning it the title of the "Titanic of the mountains." The regional government of Aragon bought it in 2013 and has since spent almost $17 million on the building.

The hotel has 104 rooms, including four suites on the first and second floors.

[Manolo Yllera]

Barceló says the Royal Hideaway Canfranc Estación will be an "important point of attraction for luxury tourism in the region".

The renovation took four years.

[Manolo Yllera]

The luxury hotel opened its doors in February this year under the management of Barceló Hotel Group, a Spanish hospitality group.

Rooms start at 149 euros a night, or about $165.

The restored train carriages that house two of its restaurants can be found at the rear of the hotel.

[Manolo Yllera]

It also features a 4,300-square-foot Wellness Spa with four treatment rooms, as well as a heated pool and a fitness area.

See more photos of Canfranc Estación, the former railway station that is now a luxury hotel, by heading to Insider.