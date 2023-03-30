This Detroit Couple Bought A $6,500 House Destined For The Wrecking Ball And Renovated It Into A Beauty — See Inside

Kyle Dubay, 34, and his partner, Bo Shepherd, 32, make a living giving old treasures a new life.

The salvagers are always on the lookout for their next project. When they heard about an abandoned home with "great bones" in Detroit's North End, they jumped at the opportunity.

The three-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was available for sale through The Detroit Land Bank Authority, an agency with a mission to return run-down and vacant properties in the city to productive use.

In 2019, Dubay and Shepherd purchased the North End home from the DBLA for $6,500.

Last month, they sold the home for $410,000. See how the couple transformed the old decaying home into a luxurious property by using recycled materials, including old basketball court floorboards and science lab countertops.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

"One of our clients that lived in the neighborhood wanted to buy it," Dubay told Insider. "He was going to pay us to deconstruct it because he thought it was such an eyesore."

However, upon seeing the home, Dubay and Shepherd fell in love. "We went to our client and asked if he would be opposed to us buying the home instead and fixing it up," Dubay added.

The client agreed and the couple purchased the home weeks later.

The home had suffered damage from a fire, leaving it in pretty bad shape.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

The home's interior was crumbling, too. Many walls, windows, and floors needed to either be repaired or replaced.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

"It definitely was not an easy project," Dubay said. "We pretty much had to take it all the way down to the studs."

The couple discovered evidence of people who once inhabited the home, including mattresses, books, clothes, and shoes.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

To reduce costs, the couple did most of the renovation work themselves. For the work that was outside of their wheelhouse, the couple relied on Shepherd's father who is a professional contractor.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

Dubay said that the kitchen, which was the home’s most expensive project, was his favorite room.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

The kitchen's custom countertops were crafted from old science lab counters sourced from a nearby college.

[Courtesy of Kyle Dubay.]

"The local college went out of business so we took the old lab counters and custom cut them," Dubay said. "They're just really awesome."

