living large in a small space

This Airbnb Owner Put 2 Tiny Houses In His Yard To Make Extra Cash, And Now They're His Primary Income — See Inside

Ansel Troy is an Airbnb owner in Oakland, California, with two tiny homes on his property. Troy's tiny homes were just a way to make extra cash, but now they're his primary income.
The “Tiny Heauxtel” is a tiny home that rents on Airbnb in Oakland, California. It’s host Ansel Troy’s second Airbnb property, which he purchased in 2021 for $35,000.

The original tiny home and the Tiny Heauxtel are both housed on the side of Troy’s home in East Oakland.

Ansel Troy, the Airbnb host. Courtesy of Ansel Troy

Troy is very transparent about the neighborhood the home is in, warning guests that there might be trash in the streets. He also urges visitors to treat the unsheltered community with respect.

The homes. Courtesy of Ansel Troy.

When Troy purchased the Tiny Heauxtel, he wanted a blank space that he could put time and effort into designing. It took him a year to finish decorating and list the house on Airbnb.

The home is 18 feet long. Courtesy of Ansel Troy

He originally intended for the hotel to be a greenhouse, inspired by how many people purchased plants during the pandemic. While he didn't end up making the tiny house a greenhouse, there are several fake plants around the space. The greehouse effect that Troy intended is still present.

The tiny hotel rents for between $90 and $250 per night depending on the time of year.

To see more of Troy's property, visit Insider.com.

