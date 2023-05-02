This Airbnb Owner Put 2 Tiny Houses In His Yard To Make Extra Cash, And Now They're His Primary Income — See Inside

The “Tiny Heauxtel” is a tiny home that rents on Airbnb in Oakland, California. It’s host Ansel Troy’s second Airbnb property, which he purchased in 2021 for $35,000.

The original tiny home and the Tiny Heauxtel are both housed on the side of Troy’s home in East Oakland.

Troy is very transparent about the neighborhood the home is in, warning guests that there might be trash in the streets. He also urges visitors to treat the unsheltered community with respect.

When Troy purchased the Tiny Heauxtel, he wanted a blank space that he could put time and effort into designing. It took him a year to finish decorating and list the house on Airbnb.

He originally intended for the hotel to be a greenhouse, inspired by how many people purchased plants during the pandemic. While he didn't end up making the tiny house a greenhouse, there are several fake plants around the space.

The tiny hotel rents for between $90 and $250 per night depending on the time of year.

