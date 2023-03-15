Popular
'they will learn nothing from this'

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Tech Leaders Remain Staggeringly Oblivious To The True Lessons Of Silicon Valley Bank
The destruction wrought by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could be a moment for the tech industry to take a step back and reflect on its problems. But sadly, it won't be.
The Lede

Insider's tech columnist Linette Lopez looks into the risks that venture capital titans take on and why they refuse to take the blame.

Key Details

  • The venture capital leaders were quick to blame anyone but themselves when Silicon Valley bank fell last week.
  • Insider's Linette Lopez says that the bank was "a repository for the riskiest behaviors of the industry it serviced. Its growth was supercharged by tech's clubby, insular nature..."
  • But as the tech bubble has lost air this past year, there is a massive crisis of trust in Silicon Valley.
