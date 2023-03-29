Popular
tech bro bubble burst

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
'They're All Broke': How The Kings Of Miami's Pandemic-Era Boom Came Crashing Down
Miami was party central during the pandemic as tech bros and crypto kings flocked to Florida. Now it's like a scene from "The Last of Us."
The Lede

When Insider's Linette Lopez visited Miami in 2021, she saw that the city had become the "capital of crypto." However, on another recent visit, she noticed a change.

Key Details

  • Every time there is a boom, the city is invaded by "gold rushers." And every time there is an inevitable bust, the carpetbaggers clear.
  • In 2021, Miami was home to a mad dash of predominately young men in search of a crypto haven.
  • However, in 2022, as the winds changed and crypto was no longer king leaving these tech bros to think about jumping ship from Miami.
