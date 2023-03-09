Florida recruits new florida men
There's A Battle For People Brewing — And Florida Is Schooling The Competition
The Lede
Florida, the Sunshine State, has continued to make headlines from the "Florida Man" buzzword, Ron DeSantis, and weather. However, what onlookers might be missing is that amid political controversy, the state has continued to add new residents in record numbers.
Key Details
- The Sunshine State is bursting at the seams with new residents – the state added 752,000 new residents between July 2019 and July 2022.
- Now the fastest growing state in the union, it seems that Florida is able to manage higher quality of living and no income tax into a winning combination for people looking to move.
- This is all amid what climate scientists call a "triple threat from water" from rising sea levels, storm surges, and extraordinary rainfall making for a dangerous climate recipe.