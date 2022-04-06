NO THANKS STANFORD
There Are 7 Self-Made Billionaires Under 30 On Forbes' Billionaires List This Year, And More Than Half Of Them Are Stanford Dropouts
711 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Seven self-made billionaires under the age of 30 were named in Forbes' World's Billionaires List this year.
- Four of these billionaires are Stanford University dropouts.
- The group of seven billionaires is collectively worth $16.1 billion.
Comments