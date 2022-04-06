Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NO THANKS STANFORD

711 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

There Are 7 Self-Made Billionaires Under 30 On Forbes' Billionaires List This Year, And More Than Half Of Them Are Stanford Dropouts
Four of the billionaires on Forbes' list dropped out of Stanford University, and another two graduated from the institution.

Key Details

  • Seven self-made billionaires under the age of 30 were named in Forbes' World's Billionaires List this year.
  • Four of these billionaires are Stanford University dropouts.
  • The group of seven billionaires is collectively worth $16.1 billion.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.