The World's First 3D Printed Rocket Is Preparing To Launch. Here's How It Could Beat Elon Musk's SpaceX To Mars.

Relativity Space is preparing to launch the world's first 3D printed rocket.

The Terran 1 rocket is expected to lift off from Cape Canaveral soon. If it is successful, it will become the largest 3D printed object to reach orbital flight.

The 3D printed rocket is the brainchild of Tim Ellis, a former engineer at Jeff Bezos' space startup, Blue Origin.

Here's how Ellis plans to take on his former boss and Elon Musk's SpaceX by disrupting the rocket-manufacturing industry.

Terran 1 is the world's first 3D printed rocket.

[Terran 1, ready to launch. Trevor Mahlmann/Relativity Space]

Terran 1 is Relativity Space's first functional rocket model. It's also the world's first 3D printed rocket.

The rocket passed its wet dress rehearsal with flying colors. Relativity Space is now ready to test it in flight for the first time.

If it's successful, Terran 1 will be the world's first almost entirely 3D printed rocket to reach orbit. 85% of the rocket was printed using huge 3D metal printers. The 20,500-pound rocket stands 110 feet high and 7.5 feet wide.

The rockets are built by the world's largest 3D metal printers.

[**The Stargate 3 printer putting together a piece of Terran 1. **Relativity Space]

In order to print such a big object, the first step for Relativity Space was to design 3D metal printers that could build a whole sections of a rocket.

The printers, called Stargate, need to print the rocket in about 1,000 pieces. That means that the biggest pieces they're printing are about 20 feet tall, said Ellis.

The Terran R, which will dwarf Terran 1, will be the biggest-ever 3D printed rocket.

[A rendering shows what Terran R would look like next to Terran 1. Relativity Space]

Though Terran 1 is Relativity's biggest rocket to date, it's a relatively small rocket compared to SpaceX's Starship, for instance. Starship aims to carry 150 metric tons into orbit, then return to Earth to be reused for more.But for Ellis, the Terran 1 launch is just a step toward his real goal, to build a much bigger rocket called Terran R.

Terran R should be entirely reusable and should carry 20,000 kilograms of payload. That's about the same as SpaceX's Falcon 9.

It should also be almost entirely — at least 95% — 3D printed.

Relativity wants to beat Musk's SpaceX to Mars.

[An artist's impression of Terran R leaving Earth. Relativity Space]

Relativity has teamed up with Impulse Space, founded by former SpaceX propulsion CTO and co-founder Tom Mueller, to set an ambitious timeline for its products: it aims to send TerranR to Mars by 2024.

If it succeeds, Ellis would beat Elon Musk's SpaceX to the red planet, and the mission would be the first-ever commercial mission to go to Mars.

Relativity Space wants to be for rockets what Tesla was for electric cars, says Ellis.

[Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space. Relativity Space]

Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Relativity Space, said his eureka moment came while working at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Then an executive for Blue Origin, Ellis said looking around the factory floor, he realized that the company was upheaving the rocket business, but one thing hadn't substantially changed: the assembly line.

