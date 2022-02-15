ZOOOOOOOM ZOOM
The Winter Olympics Are A Celebration Of Humanity's Shared, Innate Desire To Slide Down Things Fast
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The Winter Olympics are about one thing and one thing only: sliding.
- While the Summer Olympics answer practical questions, the winter games celebrate dedication to wonder.
- When we see a snowy hill, we are drawn to slide down it. That's the Winter Olympics.
