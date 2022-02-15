Trending
The Winter Olympics Are A Celebration Of Humanity's Shared, Innate Desire To Slide Down Things Fast
The difference between the Winter Olympics and Summer Olympics isn't just about snow. It's about wonder.

Key Details

  • The Winter Olympics are about one thing and one thing only: sliding.
  • While the Summer Olympics answer practical questions, the winter games celebrate dedication to wonder.
  • When we see a snowy hill, we are drawn to slide down it. That's the Winter Olympics.

