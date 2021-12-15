Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the beaches have never been so empty

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

The Wildly Popular Holiday Island Of Bali Had Just 45 International Tourists In 2021
Tourism accounted for around 80% of Bali's economy before the pandemic and the Indonesian island welcomed six million tourists in 2019.

Key Details

  • Just 45 tourists visited the Indonesian island of Bali in the first 10 months of 2021, CNN reported.
  • The island welcomed six million tourists in 2019, and managed one million in 2020 before the pandemic.
  • The island reopened to tourists in October, but visitors must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: