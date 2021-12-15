the beaches have never been so empty
The Wildly Popular Holiday Island Of Bali Had Just 45 International Tourists In 2021
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Just 45 tourists visited the Indonesian island of Bali in the first 10 months of 2021, CNN reported.
- The island welcomed six million tourists in 2019, and managed one million in 2020 before the pandemic.
- The island reopened to tourists in October, but visitors must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
Elon Musk Says No Other CEO In The World Cares As Much About Safety As He Does
Elon Musk told the FT that Tesla owners should read all the details about the company's self-driving software when they order the vehicle.