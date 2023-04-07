Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

work hard play hard?

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
The Unexpected Secret To Work-Life Balance
The Great Resignation caused people to rethink their work-life balance. Now the return to the office is creating a new work crisis.
· 1.4k reads
·
·
·

The Lede

There's more to life than work. In the United States, we know this, but it's hard to actually put that into practice especially when work is such a central part of our lives. Kelli María Korducki tries to uncover the answer for Insider.

Key Details

  • Burnout is generally agreed to be the driving force of the Great Resignation leading us to understand that there are more important aspects of life than our jobs.
  • Kelli María Korducki tries to understand what is the secret to work- life balance – this elusive thing that many Americans want.
  • She comes to the conclusion that American workers can try to find balance by setting time aside each week and day for non-work priorities.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories