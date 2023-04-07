work hard play hard?
The Unexpected Secret To Work-Life Balance
The Lede
There's more to life than work. In the United States, we know this, but it's hard to actually put that into practice especially when work is such a central part of our lives. Kelli María Korducki tries to uncover the answer for Insider.
Key Details
- Burnout is generally agreed to be the driving force of the Great Resignation leading us to understand that there are more important aspects of life than our jobs.
- Kelli María Korducki tries to understand what is the secret to work- life balance – this elusive thing that many Americans want.
- She comes to the conclusion that American workers can try to find balance by setting time aside each week and day for non-work priorities.