"the new predators in higher ed"
The Under-The-Radar Companies Making A Killing On The Student Debt Crisis
Key Details
- Expanding online courses using OPMs is an easy way for colleges to boost tuition revenue.
- The companies’ aggressive recruitment tactics suck in as many students as possible by promising convenience and a well-paying job after graduation.
- Instead, many students find themselves shouldering a huge debt load from a program that was a pale imitation of the in-person learning experience.