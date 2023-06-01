Popular
"the new predators in higher ed"

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel via businessinsider.com
The Under-The-Radar Companies Making A Killing On The Student Debt Crisis
Online courses provide huge profits to colleges — while saddling students with mediocre classes and massive debt.
Key Details

  • Expanding online courses using OPMs is an easy way for colleges to boost tuition revenue.
  • The companies’ aggressive recruitment tactics suck in as many students as possible by promising convenience and a well-paying job after graduation.
  • Instead, many students find themselves shouldering a huge debt load from a program that was a pale imitation of the in-person learning experience.

