Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

OFF TO IOWA WE GO

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

The Typical American Family Makes $67,000. They Might Actually Be Able To Afford A Home In These 10 Places.
These 10 cities in the South and Midwest are where there are the most homes available for sale for people who earn between $50,000 and $75,000.

Key Details

  • Buying a home has become much less affordable during the pandemic.
  • The number of houses for sale affordable to people making under $500,000 a year has dropped.
  • Here are 10 cities that have the most homes for sale for those who make $50,000 to $75,000 a year.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: