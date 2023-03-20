IT'S BEEN A SAGA
The Timeline Leading To Donald Trump's Possible Indictment, From Stormy Daniels And 'Hush Money' To Michael Cohen's Testimony
The Lede
Former President Donald Trump is in the hands of a New York grand jury as they weigh the evidence in the case of the former President sending "hush money" to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Here is the timeline of the events that have led us here.
Key Details
- A Manhattan grand jury weighing evidence for a possible Donald Trump "hush-money" indictment.
- Trump allegedly ordered his "fixer," Michael Cohen, to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.
- Here is a timeline of the case that could lead to the first-ever indictment of a former president.