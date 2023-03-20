Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

IT'S BEEN A SAGA

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
The Timeline Leading To Donald Trump's Possible Indictment, From Stormy Daniels And 'Hush Money' To Michael Cohen's Testimony
Donald Trump could be indicted​ in New York. Here's how the criminal investigation unfolded, dating back to ​his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.
· 274 reads

The Lede

Former President Donald Trump is in the hands of a New York grand jury as they weigh the evidence in the case of the former President sending "hush money" to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Here is the timeline of the events that have led us here.

Key Details

  • A Manhattan grand jury weighing evidence for a possible Donald Trump "hush-money" indictment.
  • Trump allegedly ordered his "fixer," Michael Cohen, to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.
  • Here is a timeline of the case that could lead to the first-ever indictment of a former president.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories