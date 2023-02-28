private versus public
The Supreme Court May Shut Down Student Loan Forgiveness — And Refinancing Startups Are Waiting To Pounce
The Lede
Thomas Gokey, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union for debtors, writes about how those who have students loans owed to private lenders don't have the same hope for loan cancellation as those who borrowed fro the federal government.
Key Details
- The vast majority of student loans, about $1.6 trillion worth, is owed directly to the federal government.
- But there are many private lenders that try to persuade borrowers to refinance with them. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, private lenders hold $128 billion in student-loan debt.
- Refinancing companies are telling people to leave $10,000 or $20,000 of federal student loans un-refinanced to stay eligible for Biden's cancellation plan.