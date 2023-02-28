Popular
private versus public

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
The Supreme Court May Shut Down Student Loan Forgiveness — And Refinancing Startups Are Waiting To Pounce
Private lenders promise big savings if you refinance your student loans — but the offers will screw you out of future student loan forgiveness.
The Lede

Thomas Gokey, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union for debtors, writes about how those who have students loans owed to private lenders don't have the same hope for loan cancellation as those who borrowed fro the federal government.

Key Details

  • The vast majority of student loans, about $1.6 trillion worth, is owed directly to the federal government.
  • But there are many private lenders that try to persuade borrowers to refinance with them. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, private lenders hold $128 billion in student-loan debt.
  • Refinancing companies are telling people to leave $10,000 or $20,000 of federal student loans un-refinanced to stay eligible for Biden's cancellation plan.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

