nothing stopping them

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

The Secret Sex Lives Of Cosleeping Parents
Some parents say cosleeping doesn't keep them from getting busy — and many experts say that's fine. But at what age should they be drawing the line?

Key Details

  • Parents who cosleep say they still have a lot of sex — sometimes, up to five or six times a week.
  • Experts say that's OK with infants, who won't be too affected by what they see.
  • As kids get older, cosleeping parents need to consider other options for getting it on.

