The Secret Sex Lives Of Cosleeping Parents
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Parents who cosleep say they still have a lot of sex — sometimes, up to five or six times a week.
- Experts say that's OK with infants, who won't be too affected by what they see.
- As kids get older, cosleeping parents need to consider other options for getting it on.
