Rachel Bernstein
The Real Reason Bosses Are Freaked Out By Remote Work
Why are so many CEOs ordering everyone back to the office? Because they think offices are "hardcore" and working from home is "soft."
The Lede

The reason that remote work is so demonized by CEOs might be surprising, not because remote work might be seen as "lazy", but because of how it might seem "soft."

Key Details

  • America's companies are once again pushing employees to report back to the office.
  • Insider's Aki Ito reports that the reason that many want workers to return to the office is because of how the home is so often seen as the "woman's domain" or a place where a worker cannot possibly put in the high intensity, long work hours that bosses like Elon Musk require.
  • Claudia Goldin, an economic historian, says that "to go back to where we were before is to not make any gains at all."
