'I want to be alive'
The New Bing Is Acting All Weird And Creepy — But The Human Response Is Way Scarier
The discussion around AI and its benefits and detractions have reached new heights in recent weeks, but the human response leads us to wonder what is actually living.
Key Details
- Bing's new chatbot called Sydney also has an alternative personality: Venom.
- As the AI conversation grew, talk of Sydney (and Venom) made headlines and the response was more than a little outsized.
- Insider's tech correspondent Adam Rogers reminds us that these chatbots are no more intelligent than Gmail and Microsoft Word nor does the chatbot actually have feelings.