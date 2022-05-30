Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

what do you mean wellhead pumper isn't a common job everywhere

1.7k reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

The Most Disproportionately Popular Job In Every State
Political scientists make up a much bigger part of the workforce in Washington, D.C., than they do in the country as a whole.

Key Details

  • Not all jobs have the same concentration across the US.
  • Take wellhead pumpers for instance. That may not be an occupation you're familiar with, unless you live in North Dakota and Texas where it's the most overrepresented job.
  • In Massachusetts, the most disproportionately popular job are biochemists and biophysicists.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.