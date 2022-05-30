what do you mean wellhead pumper isn't a common job everywhere
The Most Disproportionately Popular Job In Every State
1.7k reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Not all jobs have the same concentration across the US.
- Take wellhead pumpers for instance. That may not be an occupation you're familiar with, unless you live in North Dakota and Texas where it's the most overrepresented job.
- In Massachusetts, the most disproportionately popular job are biochemists and biophysicists.
Comments