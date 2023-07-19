building the future
The Last, Best Hope For Homebuyers
The Lede
Prospective homebuyers — especially those trying to purchase a home for the first time — are trapped. But there may be one last hope for salvation for these hard-pressed homebuyers: brand-spanking new houses.
Key Details
- Recent data shows that the number of groundbreakings is shooting up, and there are other signs that more homes could be on the way.
- And for renters, the historic number of newly built apartments on the horizon could start to bring down rents.
- Not only are builders offering an alternative to the sluggish market for existing homes — it's clear that they're motivated to get newly built homes sold at a good price.