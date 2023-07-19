Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

building the future

Julianne Han
Julianne Han via businessinsider.com
The Last, Best Hope For Homebuyers
Current homeowners are refusing to sell, leaving new homebuyers out in the cold. But there's one hope: a huge new building boom.
·
·
·

The Lede

Prospective homebuyers — especially those trying to purchase a home for the first time — are trapped. But there may be one last hope for salvation for these hard-pressed homebuyers: brand-spanking new houses.

Key Details

  • Recent data shows that the number of groundbreakings is shooting up, and there are other signs that more homes could be on the way.
  • And for renters, the historic number of newly built apartments on the horizon could start to bring down rents.
  • Not only are builders offering an alternative to the sluggish market for existing homes — it's clear that they're motivated to get newly built homes sold at a good price.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories