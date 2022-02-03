Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

boom

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

The hiring recovery unexpectedly surged in January with 467,000 jobs added as the Omicron wave peaked
The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, according to government data published Friday. That beat the median forecast of 150,000 new payrolls.

Key Details

  • The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, vastly above the median forecast for 150,000 new payrolls.
  • The unemployment rate rose to 4%, landing above the median forecast of 3.9%.
  • The report shows hiring rebounding despite the US sitting in the peak of the Omicron wave.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: