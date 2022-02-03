boom
The hiring recovery unexpectedly surged in January with 467,000 jobs added as the Omicron wave peaked
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, vastly above the median forecast for 150,000 new payrolls.
- The unemployment rate rose to 4%, landing above the median forecast of 3.9%.
- The report shows hiring rebounding despite the US sitting in the peak of the Omicron wave.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
3 More Women Say Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Filmed Them Without Asking During Sex
Following a November Insider report on three women's stories of frightening sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, more women are speaking out.