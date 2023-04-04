car culture gone wrong
The Hidden Addiction Behind America's Housing Shortage
The Lede
If you're in the United States and feel like you're surrounded by parking lots, you're not alone. Our car-driven culture comes at a cost.
Key Details
- Some estimates at the number of parking spots in the United States come out to 2 billion or more than six for every registered car in the country.
- So much of our country is dependent on cars, but it does come at a cost with transportation being the largest driver of greenhouse gas emissions and the mental toll of waiting in traffic.
- Jeral Poskey writes about a "Goldilocks density" or a district with economic, social, and civic services within 15 minutes.