The Good News Is, Only Old Office Buildings Are Doomed. The Bad News Is, That's 70% Of Them.
To battle remote work, companies are moving into fancy offices. That's good news for employees — and bad news for older buildings.
Old office buildings don't have the amenities to get Americans back into the office, but there is also not enough money to renovate these buildings putting landlords in a tricky situation.

  • In Los Angeles, the Gas Company Tower is home to a number of big names and even had a cameo in a film, but that might not be enough to save it.
  • As remote work becomes more a part of the culture, landlords are stuck with not enough money and not enough money to have the amenities to lure workers back into the office.
  • However, the money to renovate these older buildings can sometimes be seen as "putting good money after bad."
