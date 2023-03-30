Out of office
The Good News Is, Only Old Office Buildings Are Doomed. The Bad News Is, That's 70% Of Them.
The Lede
Old office buildings don't have the amenities to get Americans back into the office, but there is also not enough money to renovate these buildings putting landlords in a tricky situation.
Key Details
- In Los Angeles, the Gas Company Tower is home to a number of big names and even had a cameo in a film, but that might not be enough to save it.
- As remote work becomes more a part of the culture, landlords are stuck with not enough money and not enough money to have the amenities to lure workers back into the office.
- However, the money to renovate these older buildings can sometimes be seen as "putting good money after bad."