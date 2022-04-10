a safe haven
The 'Fairytale' French Castles Being Used To Shelter Ukrainian Refugees
Tucked away in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of France sits a Medieval-style castle. It's the offseason for Guédelon, an experimental replica of a traditional 13th-century castle. For 30 refugees from Ukraine, the "fairytale" castle is a welcome reprieve from the war going on in their home country. Insider visited the sanctuaries being used to shelter refugees.
- French castles are being used to shelter Ukrainian refugees.
- Families have been horse riding, playing with farm animals, and singing together.
- Insider visited Guédelon Castle and Château de Saint-Fargeau, where more than 30 Ukrainian refugees have taken sanctuary.
