The Era of Unlimited Options at the Grocery Store Is Likely a Thing of the Past

Have you been to the grocery store recently and noticed that one of your regular buys was missing? Well, you're not going crazy.

For Business Insider, economist Andrew Novaković breaks down what’s happening behind the scenes of our grocery stores.

Essentially, the pandemic has made it so it's more expensive for manufacturers to produce goods. Adding lots of variations of products — like different kinds of cream cheeses or various types of toilet paper — makes it even more expensive.

To deal with that, manufacturers are reducing product variety.

One market-research company has been tracking changes in SKU counts (i.e. the number of unique products) in a large set of supermarkets. Here's a look at how food suppliers are adapting their product offerings to the new pandemic shocks and longer-standing trends of consumer choice:

