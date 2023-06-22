the death of downtowns
The 'Doom Loop' Hammering Middle America
The Lede
If you thought the hit to downtown was only relegated to coastal cities – think again. The Midwest is suffering too.
Key Details
- Midwestern downtowns are struggling to attract new transplants – and this isn't a new pandemic problem.
- Insider's Eliza Relman writes that Midwestern cities need to think about making their cities a destination to visit instead of a place where people are forced to work.
- Experts say that instead of prioritizing business, the Midwest should prioritize people.