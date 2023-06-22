Popular
the death of downtowns

The 'Doom Loop' Hammering Middle America
Forget San Francisco and New York: Midwestern cities like St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Cleveland are in danger of sliding into oblivion.
The Lede

If you thought the hit to downtown was only relegated to coastal cities – think again. The Midwest is suffering too.

Key Details

  • Midwestern downtowns are struggling to attract new transplants – and this isn't a new pandemic problem.
  • Insider's Eliza Relman writes that Midwestern cities need to think about making their cities a destination to visit instead of a place where people are forced to work.
  • Experts say that instead of prioritizing business, the Midwest should prioritize people.

