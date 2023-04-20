Popular
is betterhelp better?

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
The Creepy Secret Behind Online Therapy
Mental health startups are filling in a critical need — but the "move fast and break things" model comes with a hidden cost.
The Lede

Are online platforms the secret to fixing the epidemic to mental health services in this country? As Silicon Valley makes its way into the mental health space, users need to be aware of how this affects their data.

Key Details

  • Tanmoy Goswami writes for Insider that popular online therapy apps like TalkSpace and BetterHelp repeatedly share their patients' data with advertisers and third-party companies.
  • In the US, mental health gets less than 2% of the nation's budget on average combined with a shortage of trained therapists meaning that not enough Americans are getting adequate treatment.
  • Though online therapy is radically more accessible, it is paired with weak passwords and data sharing.
