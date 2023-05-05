troubled history
The Complicated History Of Queen Victoria's Colonial Godchildren, Who Became Symbols Of Assimilation And Civilization In The British Empire
The Lede
The United Kingdom marks a milestone this weekend with the coronation of King Charles; however, the monarchy has a troubled history and the press' treatment of Queen Victoria's godchildren was eerily similar to that of Meghan Markle.
Key Details
- Queen Victoria had several wards and godchildren from British colonies, including Africa and India.
- The godchildren were treated like family, but also subject to strict control, according to historians.
- They became symbols of the British Empire's projected image of civilization and assimilation.