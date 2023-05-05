Popular
troubled history

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via insider.com
The Complicated History Of Queen Victoria's Colonial Godchildren, Who Became Symbols Of Assimilation And Civilization In The British Empire
Sarah Forbes Bonetta came to England from Africa as a gift to the queen. Princess Gouramma was the child of an Indian ruler deposed by British forces.
The Lede

The United Kingdom marks a milestone this weekend with the coronation of King Charles; however, the monarchy has a troubled history and the press' treatment of Queen Victoria's godchildren was eerily similar to that of Meghan Markle.

Key Details

  • Queen Victoria had several wards and godchildren from British colonies, including Africa and India.
  • The godchildren were treated like family, but also subject to strict control, according to historians.
  • They became symbols of the British Empire's projected image of civilization and assimilation.

