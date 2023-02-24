one year of war
The Body Collectors Recovering Ukraine's War Dead
The Lede
On February 24, 2022, Russia's Vladimir Putin launched an invasion against Ukraine and the year since has been filled with bombings and other horrific realities of war. A humanitarian mission called Black Tulip is looking to give Ukraine's war dead a small dignity in burial.
Key Details
- It has now been one year since Putin's war against Ukraine began and the death toll has reached 7,000 civilian deaths.
- Oleksiy Yukov is a part of a humanitarian mission called Black Tulip which carries the dead from battlefields or exhume and retrieve bodies from newly liberated territories. They have retrieved about 800 bodies.
- "Every soul has to be respected," Yukov said. "It has to be given back to the family. And it has to be given a proper burial — not just left to rot in the field."