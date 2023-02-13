Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

shine bright like a diamond

The Best Photos Of Rihanna's Show-Stopping Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl

Annie Smith
Annie Smith
The Best Photos Of Rihanna's Show-Stopping Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl
Rihanna performed a medley of hits at the Super Bowl on Sunday, from "Umbrella" to "Wild Thoughts," in addition to revealing a growing baby bump.
· 389 reads

Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

She performed a medley of hits, including "Umbrella," "Diamonds," and "Wild Thoughts."

Photo showing Rihanna on a floating stage, wearing red, above her dancers who are dressed in white.(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)


The show featured a series of floating stages.

Rhianna is pictured on one of many floating stages above a football field, with sets of two dancers on floating stages above and below her, and a red stage with more dancers on the ground below them.(Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)


She opened with her 2015 single 'Bitch Better Have My Money' and later performed No. 1 hits like 'Umbrella' and 'We Found Love.' The set list also included 'Where Have You Been,' 'Only Girl (In the World),' 'Rude Boy,' 'Work,' 'Wild Thoughts,' 'Pour It Up,' 'All of the Lights' and 'Run This Town.'

Rihanna has 14 hit songs that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the fourth-most of any artist in history.

Rihanna is pictured leaning on her dancers, about twenty of them, as she performs.(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)


She used the performance to make an announcement: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

It will be the singer's second child with A$AP Rocky, who was watching the show from the sidelines.

Rihanna poses with her jumpsuit strategically unzipped to reveal her growing baby bump.(Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)


To read more about Rihanna’s groundbreaking performance and the moments that people are still talking about, head to Insider.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories