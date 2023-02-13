shine bright like a diamond
The Best Photos Of Rihanna's Show-Stopping Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl
Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
She performed a medley of hits, including "Umbrella," "Diamonds," and "Wild Thoughts."
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
The show featured a series of floating stages.
(Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
She opened with her 2015 single 'Bitch Better Have My Money' and later performed No. 1 hits like 'Umbrella' and 'We Found Love.' The set list also included 'Where Have You Been,' 'Only Girl (In the World),' 'Rude Boy,' 'Work,' 'Wild Thoughts,' 'Pour It Up,' 'All of the Lights' and 'Run This Town.'
Rihanna has 14 hit songs that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the fourth-most of any artist in history.
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
She used the performance to make an announcement: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.
It will be the singer's second child with A$AP Rocky, who was watching the show from the sidelines.
(Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)