wild west is a ghost town
The 'Airbnbust' Proves The Wild West Days Of Online Vacation Rentals Are Over
The Lede
As inflation continues to rise, short-term online vacation rentals are going down in popularity. Companies like Airbnb and competitors such as Vrbo are facing an oversupply of properties.
Key Details
- Airbnb had its most profitable year in 2022 despite fears that the pandemic had put home sharing on hold.
- But as inflation continues to rise, Airbnb is now facing an oversupply of vacation home rentals.
- Cities are now facing a decision on whether to cap the number of short-term vacation rentals or let them continue to multiply unchecked.