Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

wild west is a ghost town

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
The 'Airbnbust' Proves The Wild West Days Of Online Vacation Rentals Are Over
The "Airbnbust" proves the Wild West days of short-term online rentals are over. That's great news for your next vacation.
· 892 reads

The Lede

As inflation continues to rise, short-term online vacation rentals are going down in popularity. Companies like Airbnb and competitors such as Vrbo are facing an oversupply of properties.

Key Details

  • Airbnb had its most profitable year in 2022 despite fears that the pandemic had put home sharing on hold.
  • But as inflation continues to rise, Airbnb is now facing an oversupply of vacation home rentals.
  • Cities are now facing a decision on whether to cap the number of short-term vacation rentals or let them continue to multiply unchecked.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories